Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LI's Ralph Macchio talks 'Cobra Kai,'Â  being hisÂ  family'sÂ designated grocery shopper, more

Newsday Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
"The 'Karate Kid' franchise has arguably caught lightning in a bottle twice," Macchio says of the success of "Cobra Kai," which is moving to Netflix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Hollywood Headlines - 8/25/20

Hollywood Headlines - 8/25/20 01:40

 A new Madagascar movie, Netflix is giving us more Cobra Kai, and John Oliver and Newbury, Connecticut are feuding? Okay...that's today's Hollywood Headlines.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BroadwayWorldTV

BroadwayWorld TV & Film VIDEO: Watch @ralphmacchio interviewed on @TODAYShow! https://t.co/ZOa2dBbeFp 9 hours ago

JennieKinney

Jennie Kinney RT @CobraKaiSeries: Sensei @ralphmacchio says you've got one job tomorrow. @alroker, we're looking at you! https://t.co/D7x8RWSacR 9 hours ago

xqueencobrax

kira bey ✨ If someone hasn't seen it! Ralph Macchio Talks About His Series ‘Cobra Kai’ | TODAY https://t.co/tmiHPvnJD5 #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix 1 day ago