LI's Ralph Macchio talks 'Cobra Kai,'Â being hisÂ family'sÂ designated grocery shopper, more
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
"The 'Karate Kid' franchise has arguably caught lightning in a bottle twice," Macchio says of the success of "Cobra Kai," which is moving to Netflix.
