Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy rivalry sparked by fan letter jealousy, claims George Takei

Independent Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Sulu actor made the comments on David Tennant's celebrity podcast
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mental_ephemera

mentalephemera RT @Independent: William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s Star Trek rivalry was sparked by fan letter jealousy, claims George Takei https://t.co… 37 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s Star Trek rivalry was sparked by fan letter jealousy, claims George Takei https://t.co/EZFzGHsNSE 43 minutes ago

AlanJepson4

Alan Jepson RT @Adrian_Dalby: Star Trek Operation - Annihilate! William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George… 19 hours ago

Adrian_Dalby

Cathode Ray Star Trek Operation - Annihilate! William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols,… https://t.co/qarscKtpYY 21 hours ago

danielmalmer

Daniel Malmer You'd think that the top follows of people who follow William Shatner would be Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart, Geor… https://t.co/BvwAuA6HUg 22 hours ago

FeylisFey

fey lis @thexybeatht William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. 1 day ago

LT_Misc

LT_Misc Stuck @5K LIMIT ❌#IstandWithPresidentTrump @NyotaUhura1 < Info Only I had 5 FAVORITES on the Original Star Trek: 1) Leonard Nimoy as Spock 2) William Shatner… https://t.co/dMac0aICev 2 days ago