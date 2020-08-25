William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy rivalry sparked by fan letter jealousy, claims George Takei

mentalephemera RT @Independent: William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s Star Trek rivalry was sparked by fan letter jealousy, claims George Takei https://t.co… 37 minutes ago
The Independent William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s Star Trek rivalry was sparked by fan letter jealousy, claims George Takei https://t.co/EZFzGHsNSE 43 minutes ago
Willy Wonka @VaultedDarkness @djbillydkone @aivilomj @DonCoscarelli @AlexVorkov @Jeffism65 @mivy74 @hgdupuid @KZvonaric… https://t.co/4ePjAoeTPi 10 hours ago
Alan Jepson RT @Adrian_Dalby: Star Trek
Operation - Annihilate!
William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George… 19 hours ago
Cathode Ray Star Trek
Operation - Annihilate!
William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols,… https://t.co/qarscKtpYY 21 hours ago
Daniel Malmer You'd think that the top follows of people who follow William Shatner would be Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart, Geor… https://t.co/BvwAuA6HUg 22 hours ago
fey lis @thexybeatht William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. 1 day ago
LT_Misc Stuck @5K LIMIT ❌#IstandWithPresidentTrump @NyotaUhura1 < Info Only
I had 5 FAVORITES on the Original Star Trek:
1) Leonard Nimoy as Spock
2) William Shatner… https://t.co/dMac0aICev 2 days ago