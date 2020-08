Dorinda Medley Is Leaving 'Real Housewives of New York City' Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Dorinda Medley is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” she posted on her [...] 👓 View full article