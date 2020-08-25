Millie Bobby Brown Stars in 'Enola Holmes' Trailer with Henry Cavill & Sam Claflin - Watch Now!
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Netflix has released the debut trailer for Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin! Here is the film’s synopsis: England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind [...]
Check out the DC FanDome teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa..
Prepared to be blown away by the celebs who are way younger than you realized. For this list, we’ll be looking at some stars who seem much older than their years. All ages given are based on the time..