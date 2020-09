'Dancing with the Stars' 2020 Contestants - Rumored & Confirmed Celeb Cast! Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dancing with the Stars is set to kick off in just a few weeks on September 14, 2020, and so far, producers have been pretty tight-lipped about which celebs may be joining the 15 pro dancers competing this season. However, over the past few weeks, several names have leaked and fans are getting more and [...] 👓 View full article