Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Matthew Alan!
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington and her husband Matthew Alan have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy named Lucas! “After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion [...]
