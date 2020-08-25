Global  
 

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Matthew Alan!

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington and her husband Matthew Alan have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy named Lucas! “After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion [...]
