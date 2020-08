Hidden Remote We just want to wish Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth congratulations on the birth of their daughter. Another… https://t.co/wBsjpt16Oc 4 hours ago OK! Magazine USA Congrats! #CountingOn stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have welcomed a baby girl. https://t.co/qCEU55D6bu 5 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @accessonline: Congrats to the Forsyth family! https://t.co/nGrHODb7VU 8 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: Congrats are in order for #CountingOn star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They just welcomed their second child! 👶 https:… 8 hours ago Jennifer So RT @enews: Congrats are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar, who just welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Austin: "We have been dreaming of thi… 8 hours ago WJ Reid 17 more, we're counting https://t.co/Z1yFuOXwC4 9 hours ago Anette Fekete Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby Girl! | https://t.co/cS8baaPrjs https://t.co/baH6kM5y7M 11 hours ago Anette Fekete Counting On's Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Austin Forsyth https://t.co/a1gEg9WIqS 12 hours ago