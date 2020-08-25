|
Bella Thorne Has Already Earned $2 Million After Joining OnlyFans
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Bella Thorne has revealed she already made $2 million since joining the site OnlyFans. The 22-year-old actress told the Los Angeles Times that she will be “putting the earnings into her production company and toward charity.” To put into perspective just how successful Bella‘s platform is…she just signed up for OnlyFans less than a week [...]
|
|
|
