‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Camilla Luddington welcomes baby boy with husband Matthew Alan

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Camilla Luddington and husband Matthew Alan welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, she announced on Tuesday.
