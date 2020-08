You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nick Sandmann statement from the RNC



The former Covington Catholic student who got caught up in a media story in January of 2019 spoke via a videotaped statement played at the 2020 RNC. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:41 Published 23 hours ago

Tweets about this Debi Lattimer #cancer warrior Nicholas Sandmann Tears Into Media ‘Outrage Mob’ in RNC Speech: ‘I Would Not Be Cancelled, I Fought Back’ https://t.co/WSXkxR6Pnl 4 hours ago Alaska girl RT @Mediaite: Nicholas Sandmann Tears Into Media 'Outrage Mob' in RNC Speech: 'I Would Not Be Cancelled, I Fought Back' https://t.co/1wi7ly… 9 hours ago sonny creasy ( retired ) Nicholas Sandmann Tears Into Media ‘Outrage Mob’ in RNC Speech: ‘I Would Not Be Cancelled, I Fought Back’ https://t.co/DUuZNEN1FL 13 hours ago RoseCate RT @BZulu17: Nicholas Sandmann Tears Into Media 'Outrage Mob' at RNC https://t.co/WwJ5v0cU7Y 15 hours ago BravoZulu17 Nicholas Sandmann Tears Into Media 'Outrage Mob' at RNC https://t.co/WwJ5v0cU7Y 19 hours ago Australian Cajun Nicholas Sandmann Tears Into Media 'Outrage Mob' at RNC 💕💕 https://t.co/L5ZcZE0R5b 20 hours ago