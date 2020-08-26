Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tia Mowry Proudly Shows Off 68-Pound Weight Loss!

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Tia Mowry is looking and feeling great! The 42-year-old Sister, Sister actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (August 25) to reveal that she has lost 68 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Cairo back in May 2018. “I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter,” Tia captioned the below [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Masked and Answered, Episode 25: Tia Mowry Shares Her Skincare and Wellness Routine [Video]

Masked and Answered, Episode 25: Tia Mowry Shares Her Skincare and Wellness Routine

Tia Mowry has an "out of the box" tip for plumping and tightening skin, and the best part is it won't cost you a single cent. And there's more advice where that came from! Follow along as Tia reviews a..

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 05:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Tia Mowry Proudly Reveals 68-Pound Weight Loss With an Inspiring Message to New Moms

 Slow and steady wins the race. Two years after giving birth to daughter Cairo, Tia Mowry revealed she's lost an impressive 68 pounds. The secret to Tia's...
E! Online Also reported by •Extra

Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Tia Mowry shares an inspiring message with new moms while showing off her weight loss: https://t.co/WOe279HsXk 14 minutes ago