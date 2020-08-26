Tia Mowry Proudly Shows Off 68-Pound Weight Loss!

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Tia Mowry is looking and feeling great! The 42-year-old Sister, Sister actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (August 25) to reveal that she has lost 68 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Cairo back in May 2018. “I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter,” Tia captioned the below [...]
Tia Mowry has an "out of the box" tip for plumping and tightening skin, and the best part is it won't cost you a single cent. And there's more advice where that came from! Follow along as Tia reviews a..