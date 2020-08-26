Global  
 

Tiffany Trump Rails Against the Media in RNC Speech: ‘This Misinformation System Keeps People Mentally Enslaved’

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 August 2020
President *Donald Trump's* daughter, *Tiffany Trump*, used her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention to rail against the media and other forces she accused of keeping Americans "mentally enslaved."
News video: In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore'

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore' 00:52

 Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday took aim at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in her speech for the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of taking Black voters for granted.

Tiffany Trump claims in RNC speech that media and tech companies conspire to 'mentally enslave' Americans

 Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump has claimed media and tech companies keep Americans "mentally enslaved" by promoting misinformation, which has "fostered...
Independent


