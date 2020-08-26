Global  
 

Bipasha Basu loses her manager Jatinraj Guru; shares an emotional post on Instagram

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Bipasha Basu shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering her very first manager Jatinraj Guru, who passed away. The actress extended her condolences with Jatin Ji's near and dear ones on social media. A picture from her wedding, where Jatin was also a part of the actress' special day, along with his wife, was posted by...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Bipasha Basu's new post is pep talk for womanhood

Bipasha Basu's new post is pep talk for womanhood 01:04

 Actress Bipasha Basu has exhorted women to love themselves, in her new social media post.

