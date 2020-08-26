Bipasha Basu loses her manager Jatinraj Guru; shares an emotional post on Instagram
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Bipasha Basu shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering her very first manager Jatinraj Guru, who passed away. The actress extended her condolences with Jatin Ji's near and dear ones on social media. A picture from her wedding, where Jatin was also a part of the actress' special day, along with his wife, was posted by...
As world is dipped in friendship mood on this special day, Bollywood is not behind. Actress Kajol shared a collage on Instagram. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared a quirky cartoon of his 'Baabu Bhaiya'..