Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Claps Back At Fan Who Said The World Needed Less of Her & More of Melania Trump

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Cardi B had the perfect response to a Twitter user who used her as an example to point out how the world needed more women like First Lady Melania Trump. Political correspondent DeAnna Lorraine wrote on the social media platform that “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.” [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 Pandemic

RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 Pandemic 03:56

 First lady Melania Trump closed out the evening with a speech that was perhaps the most open acknowledgment of the human toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic during this convention so far. She offered sympathy for those grieving lost loved ones from COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is? [Video]

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is?

While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains. Can the Republican party survive in an America growing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches [Video]

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs [Video]

Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs

Britain's wackiest taxidermist has created a solution for loved ones who want to embrace while social distancing - a 'high-five machine' made out of RATS LEGS.Eccentric Jack Devaney has spent more than..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

ibe_joh

Ibe RT @JustJared: Cardi B had the greatest clap back to one hater who claimed the world needed less of her and more of Melania Trump See what… 27 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Cardi B had the greatest clap back to one hater who claimed the world needed less of her and more of Melania Trump… https://t.co/wKk4h4gBKg 35 minutes ago