Enola Holmes Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock's teen sister on a mission
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Makers of Netflix movie 'Enola Holmes' dropped its first official trailer on Tuesday and the video sees Millie Bobby Brown as the little sister of famed detective Sherlock. According to Deadline, the crime-comedy is a film adaptation of Nancy Springer's book Enola Holmes Mysteries.
Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious...
