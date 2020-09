Mohit Sehgal on shooting for Naagin 5 amid new normal Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

... Actor Mohit Sehgal is back on TV after a while and that too with the much-anticipated fifth season of the popular show, Naagin. "The show must go on. One can't wait till the coronavirus (pandemic) ends. It was important to resume work and move on," reasoned Mohit while speaking to IANS, on why it was important to return to work 👓 View full article

