Kanye West Secures Tennessee Election Day Ballot But Falls Short In 2 Key States

SOHH Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Kanye West Secures Tennessee Election Day Ballot But Falls Short In 2 Key StatesGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West really isn’t playing around with running for president. The hip-hop superstar has reportedly secured a spot on the Tennessee ballot once the November election goes down. Kanye West’s Tennessee Ballot According to reports, Yeezy will be featured on the Southern state’s ballot as an independent candidate. One of Tennessee’s political executives […]
