Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding Has Advanced Breast Cancer Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

She is undergoing chemotherapy sessions...



*Girls Aloud* star *Sarah Harding* has revealed she has advanced breast cancer.



In a social media update the pop star confirmed the news, and explained a little more about her situation.



"There's no easy way to say this," she writes, before adding: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."



Currently undergoing chemotherapy sessions, she asks for privacy during this time. Sarah writes:



"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on."



Here statement can be found in full below.







Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS



— Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



