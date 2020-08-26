Global  
 

Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding Has Advanced Breast Cancer

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding Has Advanced Breast Cancer

*Girls Aloud* star *Sarah Harding* has revealed she has advanced breast cancer.

In a social media update the pop star confirmed the news, and explained a little more about her situation.

"There's no easy way to say this," she writes, before adding: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

Currently undergoing chemotherapy sessions, she asks for privacy during this time. Sarah writes:

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on."

Here statement can be found in full below.



Hi everyone,
I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.
I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS

— Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

