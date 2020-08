Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship



Paris Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship arrangement and shared that it breaks her heart that people have so much control over her. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 21 hours ago

Trending: Dax Shepard involved in motorbike accident, Britney Spears' conservatorship extended, The Batman trailer debuts during



In case you missed it, here’s what’s trending right now... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago