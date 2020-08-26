Global  
 

Bella Hadid Reveals Her Chronic Lyme Disease Symptoms, Has at Least 10 Symptoms a Day

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Bella Hadid is revealing the “truth” about her Lyme Disease and what she faces on a daily basis. “The truth. The invisible disease…” Bella wrote on her Instagram Story, resharing a graphic from “Palestine on a Plate” author Joudie Kalla. The graphic featured many symptoms that those with the illness can face, and Bella revealed [...]
 Chronic Lyme disease is a serious disease. According to Business Insider, Lyme disease occurs when symptoms of Lyme disease persist for at least six months after treatment. Symptoms of post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome include impaired memory and disrupted sleep. They also include depression,...

Bella Hadid Reveals Her Lyme Disease Symptoms Became More Aggressive When She Turned 18

 The younger sister of Gigi Hadid opens up about her health issues, explaining that she is struggling with multiple chronic symptoms of Lyme Disease every day.
