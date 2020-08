Pregnant Gigi Hadid Bares Her Baby Bump in Stunning Pics From Maternity Photoshoot Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

It won't be long before Gigi Hadid is a mom! But before the 25-year-old model welcomes her first child with Zayn Malik, she's celebrating her pregnancy with a maternity... 👓 View full article