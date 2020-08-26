|
Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Take Their Puppy for a Walk at the Beach
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are having a great day at the beach. The 25-year-old Future Nostalgia superstar and the 21-year-old model were spotted taking their new puppy for a walk along the shores on Tuesday (August 25) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua wore a button-up shirt [...]
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this