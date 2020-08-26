Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Take Their Puppy for a Walk at the Beach

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are having a great day at the beach. The 25-year-old Future Nostalgia superstar and the 21-year-old model were spotted taking their new puppy for a walk along the shores on Tuesday (August 25) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua wore a button-up shirt [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid hails 'special' Dua Lipa in birthday post [Video]

Gigi Hadid hails 'special' Dua Lipa in birthday post

Gigi Hadid has taken to social media to celebrate Dua Lipa's birthday, describing the singer as "special".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Dua Lipa says here career is about 'much more' than her music [Video]

Dua Lipa says here career is about 'much more' than her music

Dua Lipa has opened up about how she views her career as "much more" than her music.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard

First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid take their puppy for a walk at the beach together https://t.co/JuFKpn96Jd 27 minutes ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Dua giving us all the cute dog content our hearts desire https://t.co/UDeIUdXsn9 2 hours ago

GulfNewsTabloid

tabloid For her birthday yesterday, singer Dua Lipa was showered with sweet messages from boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his fam… https://t.co/1w5eiLwuQA 3 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Keep Close on Date Night in L.A. https://t.co/RLT7H5bVFD via @JustJared 4 days ago

dualipathai

Dua Lipa Thailand RT @JustJared: Cute couple Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid grab sushi for dinner in LA! https://t.co/qx5yBpv34s 5 days ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Join Friends For a Lunch Gathering in Malibu Dua Lipa chats with boyfriend Anwar Hadid whi… https://t.co/QdAteb3gSg 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Cute couple Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid grab sushi for dinner in LA! https://t.co/qx5yBpv34s 6 days ago