Jason Sudeikis Knew His Wife Olivia Wilde Would Be the Last Woman He'd Ever Kiss (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jason Sudeikis is explaining the very romantic reason it took so long to kiss his wife. The 44-year-old Horrible Bosses star made an appearance on Access. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Sudeikis During his appearance, Jason discussed his new Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, in which he plays a small-time football coach [...]
