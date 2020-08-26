Global  
 

Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Pens Heartfelt Cordae Message On His 23rd Birthday: “I Love You”

SOHH Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Pens Heartfelt Cordae Message On His 23rd Birthday: “I Love You”Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has nothing but love and then some for her man. The popular athlete went online this week to pen some super gushy words to boyfriend Cordae on his 23rd birthday. Naomi Osaka Loves Cordae On Wednesday, Osaka went to her social media channels to acknowledge the big day. In addition to […]
