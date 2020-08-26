Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Pens Heartfelt Cordae Message On His 23rd Birthday: “I Love You” Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has nothing but love and then some for her man. The popular athlete went online this week to pen some super gushy words to boyfriend Cordae on his 23rd birthday. Naomi Osaka Loves Cordae On Wednesday, Osaka went to her social media channels to acknowledge the big day. In addition to […] Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has nothing but love and then some for her man. The popular athlete went online this week to pen some super gushy words to boyfriend Cordae on his 23rd birthday. Naomi Osaka Loves Cordae On Wednesday, Osaka went to her social media channels to acknowledge the big day. In addition to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos



Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos Credit: nypost Duration: 01:13 Published on July 29, 2020 Naomi Osaka slams critics of her swimsuit photos



Japanese two-time Grand Slam champion NaomiOsaka tweeted on July 26 that she’s “creeped out”by critics and fans who are commenting on socialmedia photos where Osaka is in a bathing suit.The.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:58 Published on July 29, 2020

Tweets about this

