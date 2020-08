You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter



Miranda Kerr has shared her excitement at ex-husband Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy as he has welcomed a baby girl with his pop star fiancee Katy Perry. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 days ago Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York



Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten



PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.' Kim Jong-Un.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this