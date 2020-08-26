Global  
 

Jacob Elordi Kisses Tommy Dorfman On The Cheek In New Instagram Photo

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman are showing off their friendship! The 28-year-old former 13 Reasons Why star shared new photos of the two, where in the first pic, Jacob can be seen giving Tommy a kiss on the cheek. “♡ @jacobelordi,” Tommy captioned their post. Tommy also shared a photo of Jacob out in the [...]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting 02:48

 The family of a Black man shot by Wisconsin police is speaking out as protests continue across the country, including here in New York; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

