Jacob Elordi Kisses Tommy Dorfman On The Cheek In New Instagram Photo
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman are showing off their friendship! The 28-year-old former 13 Reasons Why star shared new photos of the two, where in the first pic, Jacob can be seen giving Tommy a kiss on the cheek. “♡ @jacobelordi,” Tommy captioned their post. Tommy also shared a photo of Jacob out in the [...]
Presented by Dell | On this episode of Actually Me, 'Kissing Booth 2' star Jacob Elordi goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and..