Macaulay Culkin is Trolling Fans on His 40th Birthday! Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Macaulay Culkin is 40! The Home Alone actor is celebrating his birthday today, Wednesday (August 26) by making his fans feel old. “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” Macaulay first tweeted. He then added, “It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my [...] 👓 View full article

