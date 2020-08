Kate Hudson Imagines Where 'How To Lose A Guy's Andie & Ben Would Be Today Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Kate Hudson has a feeling that Andie and Ben from How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days are miserable today. The 41-year-old actress spoke with Elle magazine and revealed her ideas of where the iconic couple are at in 2020. “I’ve always thought about what Matthew [McConaughey] and I’s characters would be now, if [...] 👓 View full article

