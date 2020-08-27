Global  
 

MLB Baseball Teams Postpone Games; Join Milwaukee Bucks In Protesting Jacob Blake Shooting

Just Jared Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Some Major League Baseball teams are following in basketball team Milwaukee Bucks footsteps. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have all postponed their planned games tonight in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. If you don’t know, Jacob was shot multiple times in the back by a police [...]
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue

Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue 01:03

 As the Bucks try to compete for a title, they continue to think about the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

