MLB Baseball Teams Postpone Games; Join Milwaukee Bucks In Protesting Jacob Blake Shooting
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Some Major League Baseball teams are following in basketball team Milwaukee Bucks footsteps. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have all postponed their planned games tonight in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. If you don’t know, Jacob was shot multiple times in the back by a police [...]
Watch VideoThe NBA has postponed Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their contest this afternoon against the Orlando Magic in response... Newsy Also reported by •Just Jared •bizjournals •cbs4.com •CBS Sports
