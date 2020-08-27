|
Diddy Supports NBA Boycotting Games In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting: “The Power Of Unity!”
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is applauding the NBA right now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to share his support for the league – and notably the Milwaukee Bucks – for deciding to boycott today’s playoff games in response to the horrific police brutality shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. Diddy Supports NBA Boycott […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this