Diddy Supports NBA Boycotting Games In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting: “The Power Of Unity!”

SOHH Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Diddy Supports NBA Boycotting Games In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting: “The Power Of Unity!”Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is applauding the NBA right now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to share his support for the league – and notably the Milwaukee Bucks – for deciding to boycott today’s playoff games in response to the horrific police brutality shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. Diddy Supports NBA Boycott […]
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: NBA postpones Game 5

NBA postpones Game 5 00:52

 NBA postpones playoff games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.

