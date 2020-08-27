Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Daughter - Find Out Her Name!

Just Jared Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Katy Perry is a mom! The 35-year-old singer and fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday (August 26), naming her Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple shared the exciting news in a statement with UNICEF, while also sharing the first photo of their baby girl! “We are floating with love and wonder from the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry has given birth 00:41

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry's balancing act [Video]

Katy Perry's balancing act

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice [Video]

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice

Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & More [Video]

Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & More

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry reflects on the impact of her record-breaking album 'Teenage Dream' a decade ago. Plus, she discusses her new LP 'Smile', how her pregnancy affected the recording process,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom: 'Floating with love'

 Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months:  ​​​​​​​Daisy Dove Bloom.
USATODAY.com

Orlando Bloom Takes Katy Perry's Dog Nugget for a Walk While Awaiting the Birth of His Daughter

 Orlando Bloom is enjoying a little fresh air. The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor carried fiancee Katy Perry‘s dog Nugget while out for a walk on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Jaszeyh

𝐬𝐚𝐬🍯🌋🚀 RT @billboard: Congratulations Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom! https://t.co/hRGFBsQtxu 5 seconds ago

ludcivetta

ʟᴜᴅᴍɪʟᴀ💖 RT @iHeartRadio: Congratulations @katyperry & Orlando Bloom! The couple welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom! ♥️ https://t… 10 seconds ago

disyembre_marie

marya RT @ABSCBNNews: Katy Perry welcomes first child with Orlando Bloom https://t.co/xs75RXXUHO 10 seconds ago

parasnperry

🙂There it is, Paras🙂 RT @people: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter Daisy Dove: 'We Are Floating with Love'​ https://t.co/J9xxNutM1b 17 seconds ago

nemdy2004

village boy Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Welcome Their First Child Together https://t.co/doIcCTxbsE 17 seconds ago

Karn_KL

lll 🐿️🐦💡 RT @enews: BREAKING: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents! The couple just welcomed a baby girl to the world, their first child togethe… 19 seconds ago

Ayyappa67529884

Ayyappan.S RT @filmfare: .@katyperry and #OrlandoBloom welcome their baby girl. https://t.co/auXq9ud8an 30 seconds ago

katysnro

🎪 RT @NME: Perry has welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. https://t.co/qCHLxCKEFg 35 seconds ago