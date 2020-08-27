Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Daughter - Find Out Her Name!
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Katy Perry is a mom! The 35-year-old singer and fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday (August 26), naming her Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple shared the exciting news in a statement with UNICEF, while also sharing the first photo of their baby girl! “We are floating with love and wonder from the [...]
