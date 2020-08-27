Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, & More to Star in New Movie 'The Making Of'

Global  
 

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Blake Lively are teaming up for a new movie. The 40-year-old Hamilton star and the 33-year-old A Simple Favor actress will be starring alongside Richard Gere and Diane Keaton in the upcoming romantic comedy The Making Of, Variety reports. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz will be producing the movie through their Bedford [...]
shares
 
News video: 'Chemical Hearts' Cast Talk New

'Chemical Hearts' Cast Talk New "Beautiful" Teen Movie | THR Interviews 03:47

 Lili Reinhart, Kara Young, Austin Abrams and Coral Peña talk about their new movie "Chemical Hearts," streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

