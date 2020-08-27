Katy Perry Gives Birth To Daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

It's just in time for her new album...



*Katy Perry* and *Orlando Bloom* have toasted the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.



The pop star is set to have a busy week - no sooner than she gives birth, Katy Perry will release her new album 'Smile'.



Out in just a few hours, she's got just enough time to bath in the beatific glow of motherhood.



The announcement was made by Unicef, who carried some elated quotes from the parents.



Katy and Orlando said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter..."



Congratulations to the loving parents!



Find the statement in full below.







Unicef revealed that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their newborn baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom.



Congratulations to the new parents, @katyperry and Orlando Bloom! pic.twitter.com/NszFxqxGp0



— j (@smile_perrys) August 27, 2020



