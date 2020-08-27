Disclosure Partner With Kehlani, Syd On New Single 'Birthday' Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The duo's new album 'ENERGY' is incoming...



*Disclosure* have shared their new single 'Birthday'.



The production duo will release new album 'ENERGY' on August 28th, and it comes after a string of previews.



slowthai bolstered their hip-house workout 'My High', while title cut 'ENERGY' boasted some carnival vibes.



New single 'Birthday' is out now, featuring Stateside multi-hyphenate Syd and soulful force Kehlani.



Howard explains: “Syd & I were going through a similar thing at the time, trying to work out if it was cool to call your ex to say hi or is it too awkward / mean to do so out of the blue?”



“It’s the oldest song on the album by far so has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut” adds Guy. “And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet.”



Tune in now.



