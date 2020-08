Watch: Cardi B Reveals New Heart Shaped Hairstyle Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

“WAP” hitmaker Cardi B gets a new hairstyle and it’s all-pink everything. What do you think? “WAP” hitmaker Cardi B gets a new hairstyle and it’s all-pink everything. What do you think? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH.com Watch: Cardi B Reveals New Heart Shaped Hairstyle - “WAP” hitmaker Cardi B gets a new hairstyle and it’s all-pink e… https://t.co/zMIsOgJK2p 6 hours ago