Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda are to star in 'The Making Of'



Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda will star opposite one another in new romantic-comedy movie 'The Making Of', which has been written and will be produced by Ed Zwick and..

Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago