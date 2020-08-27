Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski Have Been Seeing Each Other a Lot Longer Than We Realized!

Just Jared Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Brad Pitt and his flame, German model Nicole Poturalski, have been linked a lot longer than we originally thought. In fact, there are photos of the 56-year-old Oscar winner and 27-year-old model together back in November of 2019! The pair were seen together in the VIP box during Kanye West‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty

Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty 00:57

 Brad Pitt has reportedly jetted off to the south of France with German model Nicole Poturalski, leading to speculation that the two are an item.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married and other events in history | Oneindia News [Video]

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married and other events in history | Oneindia News

The first Penguin paperback book was published in England, kick-starting the paperback revolution on July 30, 1935. Indian troops arrived in Jaffna in Sri Lanka to disarm the Tamil Tigers and enforce a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are co-parenting amicably after therapy [Video]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are co-parenting amicably after therapy

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are amicably co-parenting after "a lot of family therapy" and the pair reportedly now have a much more cordial relationship.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

trendsNewsday

@trendsNewsday Meet Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend https://t.co/hbjySZ6wru 58 seconds ago

CoolKatCollin

Big Simpin' "Angelina Jolie lookalike" https://t.co/D3mMSSIyh4 8 minutes ago

LorettaSaracino

Loretta Saracino Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski: 5 Things to Know https://t.co/cIdqnJYuFA Jolie is at it again. She real… https://t.co/Pz5A2Cdv5T 8 minutes ago

goodhousemag

Good Housekeeping Do you see the resemblance? https://t.co/AOxfwteWE3 9 minutes ago

JillSensation

Jill Sensation All About Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's Rumored Model Sweetheart - https://t.co/WCbOan3jDt - fashionstyle #celebritygossip 13 minutes ago

FRANK_J_MILES

Frank J Miles Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski's relationship confirmed https://t.co/YTiruWqd0J via @pagesix 18 minutes ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden RT @JustJared: Brad Pitt and his new flame Nicole Poturalski have been seeing each other a lot longer than we realized! https://t.co/Ocl1H… 20 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Angelina Jolie’s Reaction To Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Nicole Poturalski Revealed… https://t.co/0eOUeCqqh8 25 minutes ago