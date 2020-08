Ann Coulter Gets Destroyed For Tweeting She Wants Accused Kenosha Double Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse ‘As My President’ Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Ann Coulter sparked intense backlash when she tweeted "I want him as my president" in reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, who's accused of murdering two protesters. Ann Coulter sparked intense backlash when she tweeted "I want him as my president" in reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, who's accused of murdering two protesters. 👓 View full article

