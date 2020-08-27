Global  
 

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Calls Mike Pence 'Former VP Mike Pence' Just Weeks After NBC News Said 'President Biden'

Mediaite Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle referred to Vice President Mike Pence as "former VP Mike Pence" on Thursday, just weeks after NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt referred to 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as "President Biden."
