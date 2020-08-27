Global  
 

Kai Isaiah-Jamal Models Christopher Shannon x Atlantic Records

Clash Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Kai Isaiah-Jamal Models Christopher Shannon x Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records has revealed an exclusive, limited edition collection in collaboration with British menswear designer Christopher Shannon.

The London-based, Liverpool-born Streetwear designer has given a bold upgrade to the Atlantic logo with distorted characters and blended colours.

The collection sees the Shannon-redesign of the logo stamped on classic sporty pieces, with variations printed on sleeves and the front of shirts. Poet, performer and trans visibility activist Kai Isaiah-Jamal brings the collection to life in a series of portraits shot across the city with London landmarks and greenery serving as the finest backdrop for a collection that celebrates the sf the city.

