Kai Isaiah-Jamal Models Christopher Shannon x Atlantic Records

Celebrating London Streetwear...



Atlantic Records has revealed an exclusive, limited edition collection in collaboration with British menswear designer Christopher Shannon.



The London-based, Liverpool-born Streetwear designer has given a bold upgrade to the Atlantic logo with distorted characters and blended colours.



The collection sees the Shannon-redesign of the logo stamped on classic sporty pieces, with variations printed on sleeves and the front of shirts. Poet, performer and trans visibility activist Kai Isaiah-Jamal brings the collection to life in a series of portraits shot across the city with London landmarks and greenery serving as the finest backdrop for a collection that celebrates the sf the city.



