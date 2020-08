Miranda Kerr Reacts to Ex Orlando Bloom's Newborn Daughter with Katy Perry! Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Miranda Kerr has issued a reaction to her ex Orlando Bloom‘s baby news! If you don’t know, Orlando and his fiancee Katy Perry welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and they announced the news on Instagram. We haven’t seen a photo of Daisy‘s face yet, but we hope to see one soon if the parents [...] 👓 View full article