Look: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gets Black Power Fist On His Head
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has Black Lives Matter on his headtop. The three-time NBA champion has shared a look at his latest hair transformation which features a powerful Black fist surrounded by blonde. Look and comment below! “✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿” -Dwyane Wade’s Instagram
As Black people nationwide grieve and continue protesting police brutality and racism, the NBA has responded.
3 days after Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, NBA players went on a strike.
Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer named Rusten Sheskey.
