Look: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gets Black Power Fist On His Head

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On New Playoff Slogan 'United In Black'



The Miami Heat head into next week’s NBA playoffs with a new playoff slogan. Usually they go ‘White Hot’ but this time, it is ‘United in Black’ to tie-in to the fight for social justice. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:19 Published 2 weeks ago Miami Heat Legend At It Again



Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning hit the streets once more to help distribute food amoungst the needy. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 3



An in-depth look at how many parents struggle to help their kids make sense of violence against those who look like them. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 06:27 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this