Look: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gets Black Power Fist On His Head

SOHH Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Look: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gets Black Power Fist On His HeadRetired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has Black Lives Matter on his headtop. The three-time NBA champion has shared a look at his latest hair transformation which features a powerful Black fist surrounded by blonde. Look and comment below! “✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿” -Dwyane Wade’s Instagram
 As Black people nationwide grieve and continue protesting police brutality and racism, the NBA has responded. 3 days after Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, NBA players went on a strike. Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer named Rusten Sheskey. Former NBA player Dwyane...

