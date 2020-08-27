Global  
 

'Resident Evil' TV Series Is Coming to Netflix!

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Resident Evil is getting the Netflix treatment! A scripted live-action series based on the long-running Capcom video game franchise is coming to Netflix, THR reported Thursday (August 27). “Following months of development and an extensive search for a showrunner, Netflix has officially ordered eight episodes of a Resident Evil TV series. Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb [...]
