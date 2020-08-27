Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandre Dumas: Google Doodle celebrates prolific French author who wrote The Three Musketeers

Independent Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Dumas published over 100,000 pages during his lifetime
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shaliachyarok

שליח ירוק על אופניים 🚲 Celebrating Alexandre Dumas! #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/VD5ACEN3WI 18 minutes ago

omp199

Oliver Pereira Today's Google Doodle celebrates Alexandre Dumas. One quarter African, his paternal grandmother a black slave, he w… https://t.co/ve1SCUM6JF 18 minutes ago

_mobadawy_

مِنَّة هانم الدرملي Celebrating Alexandre Dumas! This is beyond AWESOME ❤️#GoogleDoodle https://t.co/5eeSINHmN9 1 hour ago

MansaCam

Catch Up Kick Start @LandauTuitionUk This is Amazingggg Celebrating Alexandre Dumas #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/wgyWnCz6jr 2 hours ago

ItsAliGalan

Ali Galan Since we are celebrating Alexandre Dumas, I would like to add that his adventure novel 'The Count of Monte Cristo'… https://t.co/gz5M8RWEJN 2 hours ago

RohiemFarahat

Rohiem Farahat(Yousef) Celebrating Alexandre Dumas! #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/ic8cqN1Lgs 2 hours ago

llaverotec

llaverotecnologico Google Doodle celebrates French writer Alexandre Dumas - CNET https://t.co/q7QvvNAkXn https://t.co/4nGfJFzXo4 3 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Google Doodle celebrates French writer Alexandre Dumas – CNET https://t.co/cSFmriycOP 3 hours ago