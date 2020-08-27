Global  
 

Katherine Langford Goes Blonde In New Movie 'Spontaneous' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 27 August 2020
Katherine Langford has blonde hair in the trailer for her new movie Spontaneous! The 24-year-old Cursed actress stars alongside Charlie Plummer, Hayley Law, Yvonne Orji, Piper Perabo and Rob Huebel in the upcoming satirical comedy flick. Here’s a synopsis: When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Langford) and Dylan (Plummer) [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: SPONTANEOUS Movie

SPONTANEOUS Movie 01:55

 SPONTANEOUS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up... and blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally...), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to...

