T.I. Applauds LeBron James For Exploding Over Wisconsin Police: “King S**t”

SOHH Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
T.I. Applauds LeBron James For Exploding Over Wisconsin Police: “King S**t”Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is standing with King James. The King of the South has come forward to applaud LeBron James for unloading his emotions toward Wisconsin law enforcement following the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. TI Stand With LeBron James On Thursday, Tip hit up Instagram to show love to Bron. The Atlanta […]
News video: LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting 01:17

 Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

