T.I. Applauds LeBron James For Exploding Over Wisconsin Police: “King S**t” Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is standing with King James. The King of the South has come forward to applaud LeBron James for unloading his emotions toward Wisconsin law enforcement following the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. TI Stand With LeBron James On Thursday, Tip hit up Instagram to show love to Bron. The Atlanta […] Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is standing with King James. The King of the South has come forward to applaud LeBron James for unloading his emotions toward Wisconsin law enforcement following the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. TI Stand With LeBron James On Thursday, Tip hit up Instagram to show love to Bron. The Atlanta […] 👓 View full article

