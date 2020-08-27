Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Stapleton Drops 'Starting Over' - Read Song Lyrics & Learn About the New Album!

Just Jared Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Chris Stapleton just dropped some brand new music! The 42-year-old country singer, who is a five-time Grammy winner, just released his new song “Starting Over” and announced that he has an album of the same name coming soon. The Starting Over album will be Chris‘ fourth studio album and his first in nearly three years. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: New Tekashi 6ix9ine album 'Tattle Tales' to debut next week

New Tekashi 6ix9ine album 'Tattle Tales' to debut next week 00:41

 Tekashi 6ix9ine is releasing a new album. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, made the announcement about the upcoming album on his Instagram account. The album is called "Tattle Tales." CNN reports that "Tattle Tales" is the first album from 6ix9ine since being release from prison this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doja Cat: Each song on my album has its own 'personality' [Video]

Doja Cat: Each song on my album has its own 'personality'

Doja Cat says each song on her new album will have its own "personality".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
People spending time wining, dining and improving themselves during quarantine [Video]

People spending time wining, dining and improving themselves during quarantine

 Two-thirds of Americans said quarantine has made them a better person, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans (aged 21+) looked at the positives changes to come from this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Perry's Album Slated To Flop [Video]

Perry's Album Slated To Flop

Katy Perry released her new album, Smile, just days after giving birth. However, critics have savaged the album. Perth Now media said that initial reviews for her album suggest that the singer may..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this