Black Nike Employees Protest Police Brutality In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting

SOHH Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Black Nike Employees Protest Police Brutality In Response To Jacob Blake ShootingBlack employees at sports apparel giant Nike are fed up. Reports claim a large portion of African American workers have decided to opt out working the rest of the week in response to police brutality including the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. Black Nike Employees Protest Police Brutality According to reports, the employees […]
