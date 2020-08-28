|
Black Nike Employees Protest Police Brutality In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Black employees at sports apparel giant Nike are fed up. Reports claim a large portion of African American workers have decided to opt out working the rest of the week in response to police brutality including the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. Black Nike Employees Protest Police Brutality According to reports, the employees […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this