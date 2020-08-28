Global  
 

Fabolous On Jacob Blake: “Can’t Imagine My Children Witnessing Their Father Being Shot Multiple Times By A Police Officer”

Friday, 28 August 2020
Fabolous On Jacob Blake: “Can’t Imagine My Children Witnessing Their Father Being Shot Multiple Times By A Police Officer”New York rapper Fabolous wants to help get justice for the family of Jacob Blake. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share deep words following the near-death shooting at the hands of Wisconsin law enforcement. Fabolous Supports Jacob Blake This week, Fab hit up Instagram to deliver some heartfelt words and reflections as a […]
News video: Eyewitness says he saw armed civilian discharging firearm in Kenosha

Eyewitness says he saw armed civilian discharging firearm in Kenosha 01:53

 Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Speaking on camera, an eyewitness said he saw a man "who was not a police officer" discharging his firearm during the third night of unrest in...

