Fabolous On Jacob Blake: “Can’t Imagine My Children Witnessing Their Father Being Shot Multiple Times By A Police Officer”
Friday, 28 August 2020 () New York rapper Fabolous wants to help get justice for the family of Jacob Blake. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share deep words following the near-death shooting at the hands of Wisconsin law enforcement. Fabolous Supports Jacob Blake This week, Fab hit up Instagram to deliver some heartfelt words and reflections as a […]
Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting.
Speaking on camera, an eyewitness said he saw a man "who was not a police officer" discharging his firearm during the third night of unrest in...
When 29-year-old Wisconsin father Jacob S. Blake, was shot multiple times by a police officer in Kenosha on Sunday evening, one of the first things his devout... Christian Post Also reported by •FOXNews.com •WorldNews
A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as... WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Brisbane Times