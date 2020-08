Veteran singer Archana Mahanta passes away Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Noted folk singer Archana Mahanta passed away in Guwahati yesterday at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. She was 72.



She is survived by a daughter and son Papon, a singer in Bollywood. Her last rites were completed at Nabagraha crematorium in the city with full state honours... πŸ‘“ View full article

